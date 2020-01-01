 Loading…
  5. Northern Berry Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack
Northern Berry Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

by Golden Tree Productions (GTP)

Northern Berry

Northern Berry

Meet Northern Berry (or Northernberry), daughter to the power couple Northern Lights #5 and Blueberry. Her father passes on that signature blueberry aroma underscored by notes of earthy hash. Despite its heavy indica influence, Northern Berry delivers a complex balance of cerebral and body effects best suited for late afternoon or evening consumption. Novices, take caution: Northern Berry is intense experience for both mind and body, and may induce an early night’s sleep when overdone. However, for you patients treating pain and insomnia, these crushingly heavy effects may be just what you need to put symptoms to rest.

