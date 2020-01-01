 Loading…

Hybrid

Purple Arrow Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Golden Tree Productions (GTP)

About this strain

Purple Arrow

Purple Arrow
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

When it comes to knocking out pain, no medical strain hits the target quite like Purple Arrow. This hybrid provides effective relief for severe pain while simultaneously inducing a sense of uplift and euphoria. Extremely well-rounded, Purple Arrow is potent without causing that over-medicated feeling of some pain relief strains. The uniqueness of this strain is complemented by its earthy aroma. Fragrant, herbal, and a little sweet, this strain tastes almost as good as it feels. When you need immediate relief and would like to stay off the couch, Purple Arrow is a fantastic choice.

About this brand

Golden Tree Productions