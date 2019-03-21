 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Acai Berry Fruit Chews

by Golden Brands

We combine premium cannabis oil, real fruit, and restorative ingredients to suit your lifestyle with a functional food that inspires well being. FEATURES Real Fruit Acai berry antioxidant promoting mental health* Goji berry antioxidant boosting immunity* Elderberry antioxidant boosting immunity* Clean Cannabis distillate 1:1 CBD/THC 5mg CBD / 5 mg THC per serving; 10 servings per package *This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Sweethne

This is the first edible or even dispensary product I ever tried. It is a staple on my list. I went in asking for something to take my chronic pain down a notch and help me get some sound sleep. On bad days my knee and joint pain can be debilitating. Not only is the flavor lovely, but when it hit it was this glowing kind of calm. I metabolize herbal supplements slowly, while also being sensitive to them. So it wasn't a buzzed or groggy feeling, but like a warmth coming from my belly. Not only did I sleep through the entire night for the first time in ages, but when I woke up my pain was gone. No joke. I actually cried because I was experiencing relief I hadn't felt in seven years. Which lasted for about 6 hours after I woke up. Took another one before bed again, same experience. It has been over a week since I have had to take pain killers like Aleve and I was pushing the hospital grade does daily. I don't know what strain is in here (would love to know), but it kicks my osteoarthritis in the jewels. Not only that, but I had caught a cold the day before I got them, and because of the sound sleep (the kind where you wake up in the same position you fell asleep in with a pool of drool, set an alarm) and immune support in these, I was better in three days with nothing but a couple Dayquil.

ORLopez

As a cardiology patient with LongQT I have been extremely cautious to what I put in my body. I have struggled with PTSD and severe anxiety from the event that caused me to have a pacemaker put in. It’s been different medications and a struggle with those side effects. Finally I had an open conversation with my cardiologist and decided to give THC/CBD a try. We picked these up first so I don’t have anything to compare to but I’m not sure my symptoms could even improve beyond what these have provided. A nice, mellow body high while basically flipped the anxiety off in my brain. Highly recommend.

Golden masterfully crafts premium CO2 extracted cannabis oil products that deliver the ultimate in form, flavor and function. While paying homage to its medical legacy, we re-imagine the modern cannabis experience with our commitment to exceptionally crafted oils and innovative delivery systems. From smokeless portable vape pens to artisanal edibles, pre-rolls to premium flower, GoldenXTRX provides medical and recreational patients alike with the highest quality and most enjoyable user experience.