Sweethne on March 21st, 2019

This is the first edible or even dispensary product I ever tried. It is a staple on my list. I went in asking for something to take my chronic pain down a notch and help me get some sound sleep. On bad days my knee and joint pain can be debilitating. Not only is the flavor lovely, but when it hit it was this glowing kind of calm. I metabolize herbal supplements slowly, while also being sensitive to them. So it wasn't a buzzed or groggy feeling, but like a warmth coming from my belly. Not only did I sleep through the entire night for the first time in ages, but when I woke up my pain was gone. No joke. I actually cried because I was experiencing relief I hadn't felt in seven years. Which lasted for about 6 hours after I woke up. Took another one before bed again, same experience. It has been over a week since I have had to take pain killers like Aleve and I was pushing the hospital grade does daily. I don't know what strain is in here (would love to know), but it kicks my osteoarthritis in the jewels. Not only that, but I had caught a cold the day before I got them, and because of the sound sleep (the kind where you wake up in the same position you fell asleep in with a pool of drool, set an alarm) and immune support in these, I was better in three days with nothing but a couple Dayquil.