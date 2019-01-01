About this product
Delivers clean and smooth tasting flavor of solvent-free distillate with lower THC potency. Tests up to 75% potency. Infused with flavorful strain-specific terpenes. A focused and less intense head high than Private Stash
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Golden Brands
Golden masterfully crafts premium CO2 extracted cannabis oil products that deliver the ultimate in form, flavor and function. While paying homage to its medical legacy, we re-imagine the modern cannabis experience with our commitment to exceptionally crafted oils and innovative delivery systems. From smokeless portable vape pens to artisanal edibles, pre-rolls to premium flower, GoldenXTRX provides medical and recreational patients alike with the highest quality and most enjoyable user experience.