Redefine your cannabis experience with this a cartridge and battery pen combination that pairs together the best of vape technology and cannabis oil extraction. The Gold Label Starter Set features one .5g Gold Label THC distillate Bliss Vape Pen Cartridge with a Bliss Vape Pen Battery & USB Charger. The stainless steel and quartz glass cartridge is available in Sativa/Hybrid/ Indica varieties infused with strain specific terpenes.
