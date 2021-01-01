Kiwi Strawberry Fruit Chew Blast 50mg
About this product
Calming vegan and made with real fruit.
About this brand
Golden Brands
Golden masterfully crafts premium CO2 extracted cannabis oil products that deliver the ultimate in form, flavor and function. While paying homage to its medical legacy, we re-imagine the modern cannabis experience with our commitment to exceptionally crafted oils and innovative delivery systems. From smokeless portable vape pens to artisanal edibles, pre-rolls to premium flower, GoldenXTRX provides medical and recreational patients alike with the highest quality and most enjoyable user experience.
