We combine premium cannabis oil, real fruit, and restorative ingredients to suit your lifestyle with a functional food that inspires well being. FEATURES Real Fruit Maca root elevates mood* B-complex boosts energy* Clean cannabis distillate 5 mg THC per serving; 10 servings per package *This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
