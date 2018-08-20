Naughtymaudie
on August 20th, 2018
Great texture, quality ingredients!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
We combine premium cannabis oil, real fruit, and restorative ingredients to suit your lifestyle with a functional food that inspires well being. FEATURES Real Fruit Chamomile relieves stress* Passion flower reduces anxiety* Clean Cannabis distillate 5 mg THC per serving; 10 servings per package *This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
on August 20th, 2018
Great texture, quality ingredients!