  5. Blank Feeding Schedule / Wall Chart For Cannabis Growers - Poster Size Print

Blank Feeding Schedule / Wall Chart For Cannabis Growers - Poster Size Print

by Goldleaf

$29.99MSRP

About this product

This print is designed specifically for cannabis growers who wish to more easily track their watering & nutrient routine in the garden. Its large scale format allows you to enter in your own nutrients, measurements, light phases, optimal pH range, EC or PPMs as well as any notes for quick reference in the future. A perfect functional & helpful piece to display in your own grow space. It is printed on the same thick and durable archival paper as our other prints using an ultra high-quality press for incredible colors & resolution. It's matte finish takes ink and permanent marker beautifully and can be a valuable tool for many grows to come. - 24" x 18" - Designed for cannabis growers of all types -Blank - allows you to enter in your own routine - Designed by Goldleaf - Printed in the USA

About this brand

With all of the myths and misconceptions surrounding the cannabis conversation, it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. Goldleaf exists to bring a clear and credible perspective by pairing compelling design with the latest peer-reviewed research, making the complex more approachable—beautiful, even. Specializing in guided notebooks and elegant print design for cannabis patients, growers and enthusiasts alike, Goldleaf products are offered worldwide in the hope that a more thoughtful, educated, and eye-catching perspective will help shift the conversation towards a more holistic future. Cannabis research is evolving quickly, which is why Goldleaf creates in small batches to stay in step with current findings. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Goldleaf also provides custom design services for like-minded organizations around the world.