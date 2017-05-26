4lesbian2stoner0
on May 26th, 2017
Beautiful artwork
This limited edition art print is a classic for any cannabis conerseiur. Illustrated in the fashion of the vintage botanical drawings from the eighteen & nineteen hundreds, it has stunning hand drawn details. It is printed on a thick and sturdy archival paper using a ultra high quality press for incredible colors & resolution. - 18" x 24" - Illustrated by Nathan Maggard - Printed in the USA
on May 26th, 2017
