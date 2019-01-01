About this product
A highly respected and revered astrophysicist, cosmologist, author and science advocate. Sagan was best known for his non-stop push to popularize and disseminate scientific knowledge to the masses. He was also an outspoken advocate & user of cannabis. Printed on thick uncoated archival paper stock using an ultra high-quality press for incredible colors & resolution. -18 x 24" or 24 x 36" -Designed by Goldleaf -Printed in the USA
