 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Books & games
  4. Posters & art
  5. Grower Reference Cards

Grower Reference Cards

by Goldleaf

Write a review
Goldleaf Books & Games Posters & Art Grower Reference Cards
Goldleaf Books & Games Posters & Art Grower Reference Cards
Goldleaf Books & Games Posters & Art Grower Reference Cards

$9.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our Grower Reference Cards are a series of infographics and references designed to help you plan out best practices for a new grow space, optimize your existing garden, and troubleshoot existing and potential challenges. Styled in our renowned visually appealing format, each card presents detailed information on concepts related to growing cannabis. Some of the topics covered in the Grower Reference Cards include: common symptoms of nutrient deficiencies; nutrient synergy/antagonism; beneficial and detrimental bugs; calculations for finding your electric output, cost for a grow space, and optimal CFM for airflow; pH charts for soil and soilless mediums; and EC ratings for various pH meters. These cards serve as an excellent companion when paired with our Grow Planner or Grow Jotter. The Grower Reference Cards are printed on a durable and coated stock and packed into a gorgeous envelope. -5 dual-sided infographic cards per pack -Covering multiple concepts related to growing cannabis -Placed inside a custom series envelope -Printed on thick, recycled stock -Matte finished -Measuring 5" x 7" -Designed by Goldleaf *This product is designed for reference only. We do not condone illegal activities. Please check your local laws on the legality of cooking with cannabis.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Goldleaf Logo
With all of the myths and misconceptions surrounding the cannabis conversation, it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. Goldleaf exists to bring a clear and credible perspective by pairing compelling design with the latest peer-reviewed research, making the complex more approachable—beautiful, even. Specializing in guided notebooks and elegant print design for cannabis patients, growers and enthusiasts alike, Goldleaf products are offered worldwide in the hope that a more thoughtful, educated, and eye-catching perspective will help shift the conversation towards a more holistic future. Cannabis research is evolving quickly, which is why Goldleaf creates in small batches to stay in step with current findings. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Goldleaf also provides custom design services for like-minded organizations around the world.