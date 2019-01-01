 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Books & games
  4. Posters & art
  5. Medical Cannabis Infographic Cards

Medical Cannabis Infographic Cards

by Goldleaf

Write a review
Goldleaf Books & Games Posters & Art Medical Cannabis Infographic Cards
Goldleaf Books & Games Posters & Art Medical Cannabis Infographic Cards
Goldleaf Books & Games Posters & Art Medical Cannabis Infographic Cards

$7.99MSRP

About this product

The Medical Cannabis Cards are a companion to our Patient Journal and CBD Jotter; designed for those who want to have a deeper understanding of cannabis's therapeutic effects. Each card offers detailed infographics on general concepts of medical cannabis use, including topics like: Dosing, Delivery Methods, Phytocannabinoids & Terpenes. These cards visually illustrate concepts like the 'entourage effect', potency & duration of various consumption methods, common terms, the endocannabinoid system and so much more. Printed on a durable and coated stock and packed into a gorgeous envelope. Created in collaboration with Haiikuu Design. -4 Dual-sided infographic cards per pack -Placed inside a custom series envelope -Printed on thick, recycled stock -Matte finished -Measuring 5" x 7" -Designed by Haiikuu in collaboration with Goldleaf *This product is designed for reference only. We do not condone illegal activities. Please check your local laws on the legality of cooking with cannabis.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Goldleaf Logo
With all of the myths and misconceptions surrounding the cannabis conversation, it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. Goldleaf exists to bring a clear and credible perspective by pairing compelling design with the latest peer-reviewed research, making the complex more approachable—beautiful, even. Specializing in guided notebooks and elegant print design for cannabis patients, growers and enthusiasts alike, Goldleaf products are offered worldwide in the hope that a more thoughtful, educated, and eye-catching perspective will help shift the conversation towards a more holistic future. Cannabis research is evolving quickly, which is why Goldleaf creates in small batches to stay in step with current findings. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Goldleaf also provides custom design services for like-minded organizations around the world.