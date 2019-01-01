 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Opioid v. Cannabis: Results from A Pain Study Poster / Print

by Goldleaf

This modern chart shows the findings of the landmark study about the efficacy of cannabis versus opioids. Nearly 3000 pain patients were surveyed by doctors at UC Berkeley & HelloMD about their experience with both medicinal cannabis & prescription pain medication. The results paint a clear picture of the validity of cannabis as a substitute for more harmful pharmaceutical drugs. This print showcases the key findings from the survey and is printed on a thick matte paper stock. -18 x 24" or 24 x 36" -Illustrates the survey results from nearly 3000 pain patients -Designed by Katharine Maguire & Goldleaf -Printed in the USA

With all of the myths and misconceptions surrounding the cannabis conversation, it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. Goldleaf exists to bring a clear and credible perspective by pairing compelling design with the latest peer-reviewed research, making the complex more approachable—beautiful, even. Specializing in guided notebooks and elegant print design for cannabis patients, growers and enthusiasts alike, Goldleaf products are offered worldwide in the hope that a more thoughtful, educated, and eye-catching perspective will help shift the conversation towards a more holistic future. Cannabis research is evolving quickly, which is why Goldleaf creates in small batches to stay in step with current findings. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Goldleaf also provides custom design services for like-minded organizations around the world.