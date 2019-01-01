 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Goldleaf

This lovely chart depicts 8 botanical illustrations and the primary terpenes commonly associated with them. Each drawing represents a different flavor profile and tells about the unique traits of each terpene, as well as recommendations for food & wine pairings. Developed with the help of several chefs & culinary experts, including the Herb Somm, Jamie Evans, this print is perfect for kitchen or office displays. Printed on thick uncoated archival paper stock using an ultra high-quality press for incredible colors & resolution. -18 x 24" or 24 x 36" -Depicts 8 botanical illustrations & their associated terpenes -Shows flavor information and food & wine pairing recommendations -Designed by Goldleaf -Pairings by The Herb Somm, Jamie Evans -Printed in the USA Sources: Center for Medical Marijuana Research, SCLabs.

With all of the myths and misconceptions surrounding the cannabis conversation, it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. Goldleaf exists to bring a clear and credible perspective by pairing compelling design with the latest peer-reviewed research, making the complex more approachable—beautiful, even. Specializing in guided notebooks and elegant print design for cannabis patients, growers and enthusiasts alike, Goldleaf products are offered worldwide in the hope that a more thoughtful, educated, and eye-catching perspective will help shift the conversation towards a more holistic future. Cannabis research is evolving quickly, which is why Goldleaf creates in small batches to stay in step with current findings. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Goldleaf also provides custom design services for like-minded organizations around the world.