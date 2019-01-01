About this product
This lovely chart depicts 8 botanical illustrations and the primary terpenes commonly associated with them. Each drawing represents a different flavor profile and tells about the unique traits of each terpene, as well as recommendations for food & wine pairings. Developed with the help of several chefs & culinary experts, including the Herb Somm, Jamie Evans, this print is perfect for kitchen or office displays. Printed on thick uncoated archival paper stock using an ultra high-quality press for incredible colors & resolution. -18 x 24" or 24 x 36" -Depicts 8 botanical illustrations & their associated terpenes -Shows flavor information and food & wine pairing recommendations -Designed by Goldleaf -Pairings by The Herb Somm, Jamie Evans -Printed in the USA Sources: Center for Medical Marijuana Research, SCLabs.
