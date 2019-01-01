 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Books & games
  4. Posters & art
  5. Terpene Profile Illustration Poster/Print

Terpene Profile Illustration Poster/Print

by Goldleaf

Write a review
Goldleaf Books & Games Posters & Art Terpene Profile Illustration Poster/Print
Goldleaf Books & Games Posters & Art Terpene Profile Illustration Poster/Print

$29.99MSRP

About this product

This colorful and modern illustration shows the diversity of terpenes found in various cannabis cultivars. This artistic representation of the 'entourage effect' depicts 9 different cultivars, and the complexity of their chemical makeup. This art print features a minimal yet colorful design that can be a teaching tool for understanding the complexity of cannabis. Artwork by Haiikuu Design. Printed on a thick matte finished archival paper using an ultra high-quality press for incredible colors & resolution. -18 x 24" or 24 x 36" -Depicts the complex terpene makeup of 9 cultivars -A visual example of the 'entourage effect' -Designed in collaboration with Haiikuu, published by Goldleaf -Printed in the USA

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Goldleaf Logo
With all of the myths and misconceptions surrounding the cannabis conversation, it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. Goldleaf exists to bring a clear and credible perspective by pairing compelling design with the latest peer-reviewed research, making the complex more approachable—beautiful, even. Specializing in guided notebooks and elegant print design for cannabis patients, growers and enthusiasts alike, Goldleaf products are offered worldwide in the hope that a more thoughtful, educated, and eye-catching perspective will help shift the conversation towards a more holistic future. Cannabis research is evolving quickly, which is why Goldleaf creates in small batches to stay in step with current findings. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Goldleaf also provides custom design services for like-minded organizations around the world.