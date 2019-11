ChrisNoble on April 25th, 2017

Got one of these for my b-day from my wife, and it is changing my life! I absolutely love it. It is a guided planner for hobbyist and home growers. I think it would work for smaller commercial operations too, but probably not big ones (those folks probably have clipboards and such!). It is informative and pretty fun to fill out. There is a killer feeding schedule (that you fill in), monthly cals, and annual cal (which is about my favorite page since it gives me a macro look at my harvest dates and weeks of flowering), weekly entry pages which is the bulk of the book and a bunch of charts and reference pages. The weekly pages have coloring book style checkboxes for common stuff like foliar feeding, watering, IPM treatment, etc. I'm almost done with my first journal-- they are designed to be one per grow so that you can have a clean start / stop frame of reference. This seemed pretty obvious by the description, but I did see the other reviewer seemed to miss this. I do agree with him/her that the 'garden planner' section was a little limiting. It worked great for me-- I have a small setup that I was finishing building, but for most people, they are probably past that so they might not need it. But in my experience with daily / weekly planners-- you seldom use EVERY page... if you DO want to use it, it is a pretty cool layout. Beyond that-- I thought the quality was akin to Moleskin's Cashier style books, maybe slightly better. This isn't anything like a traditional moleskin-- those are hardbound, this is soft. The paper weight actually seems a little heavier than moleskin too... not that that should be the benchmark, but there you have it.