AndreaDenise on October 4th, 2017

Saw an amazing review from 'TheStonerMom' youtube channel. Made me want to try it out and boy was I impressed! I don't normally do review like this, but I had to give it a shout out. Super fun to fill out and look through, amazing quality and it has been REALLY helpful for my PTSD, as far as which strains have been effective. I do a lot of indica, since those help the most, and they normally knock me on my ass-- so jotting down my reaction early in the 'therapy' is needed. This journal is perfect for that and I'd recommend it for anyone who uses cannabis for medical reasons-- or anyone who wants to learn what strains are right for them. Cheers.