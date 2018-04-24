drdeveros
on April 24th, 2018
Just love to see stuff like this! I was given one by my daughter and was very impressed at the content and ease. As a medical professional, I think we need more tools & education like this. Although my expertise is not in cannabis, I've used it medically for myself to help with nausea and this journal was a comfort and help. I was able to identify what terpene levels I should be aiming for, as well as some strains (or cultivars as they call it!) to avoid! Great product.