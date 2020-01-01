 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Goldsmith Extracts

Goldsmith Extracts Concentrates Solvent Blackberry Fire Badder 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Blackberry Fire Badder 1g by Goldsmith Extracts

About this strain

Blackberry Fire

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Blackberry Fire by Purple Caper Seeds is a fuel-flavored cross of Blackberry Kush and Fire Lady. This strain was awarded 2nd place at the 2016 HempCon Cup Awards. Its terpene profile is less berry and more gas, offering sour, chemically sweetness with hints of fruit throughout. This strain’s long-lasting buzz lends itself to consumers seeking resilient physical effects.  

About this brand

Goldsmith Extracts Logo
Goldsmith Extracts strives to produce the most clean and potent concentrates. Multiple award winning extracts Goldsmith Extracts specializes in fast and convenient processing at competitive prices for state licensed medical companies. We make processing your product a priority. The utmost care is taken to not only maintain the terpene profiles, but also produce the highest yield possible. Every step in the manufacturing process is carefully followed to ensure the cleanest and most flavorful product. 1st place Distillate #Arizonaproject 2016 2nd place Indica (Dutch Treat) #TheErrlcup 2016 1st place Indica (Zkittlez) #710cup 2017 2nd place Sativa (Chemdawg) #710cup 2017 1st place Indica (Pink Panties) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Hybrid (Blueberry Muffins) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Sativa (Harlequin) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Distillate (Mango Kush) #710DegreeCup #TheErrlcup 2018