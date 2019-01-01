 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Blueberry Cookies 0.5g Syringe

Blueberry Cookies 0.5g Syringe

by Goldsmith Extracts

Write a review
Goldsmith Extracts Concentrates Solvent Blueberry Cookies 0.5g Syringe

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Blueberry Cookies 0.5g Syringe by Goldsmith Extracts

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blueberry Cookies

Blueberry Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blueberry Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Blueberry Tahoe and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). This strain’s unique flavor is a mixture of roasted nuts, mint, and fresh blueberries, while the bouquet provides an earthier, berry-forward aroma. Blueberry Cookies tends to hit the consumer in the body with mid-level sedative effects that are relaxing without being cumbersome. The mental state is often heady and creative, offering a distraction from stress. Blueberry Cookies is often recommended for consumers contending with chronic pain, inflammation, and depression. 

About this brand

Goldsmith Extracts Logo
Goldsmith Extracts strives to produce the most clean and potent concentrates. Multiple award winning extracts Goldsmith Extracts specializes in fast and convenient processing at competitive prices for state licensed medical companies. We make processing your product a priority. The utmost care is taken to not only maintain the terpene profiles, but also produce the highest yield possible. Every step in the manufacturing process is carefully followed to ensure the cleanest and most flavorful product. 1st place Distillate #Arizonaproject 2016 2nd place Indica (Dutch Treat) #TheErrlcup 2016 1st place Indica (Zkittlez) #710cup 2017 2nd place Sativa (Chemdawg) #710cup 2017 1st place Indica (Pink Panties) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Hybrid (Blueberry Muffins) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Sativa (Harlequin) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Distillate (Mango Kush) #710DegreeCup #TheErrlcup 2018