Forbidden Fruit Badder

by Goldsmith Extracts

Forbidden Fruit Badder by Goldsmith Extracts

About this strain

Forbidden Fruit

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

About this brand

Goldsmith Extracts strives to produce the most clean and potent concentrates. Multiple award winning extracts Goldsmith Extracts specializes in fast and convenient processing at competitive prices for state licensed medical companies. We make processing your product a priority. The utmost care is taken to not only maintain the terpene profiles, but also produce the highest yield possible. Every step in the manufacturing process is carefully followed to ensure the cleanest and most flavorful product. 1st place Distillate #Arizonaproject 2016 2nd place Indica (Dutch Treat) #TheErrlcup 2016 1st place Indica (Zkittlez) #710cup 2017 2nd place Sativa (Chemdawg) #710cup 2017 1st place Indica (Pink Panties) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Hybrid (Blueberry Muffins) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Sativa (Harlequin) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Distillate (Mango Kush) #710DegreeCup #TheErrlcup 2018