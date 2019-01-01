 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Original Glue (GG4) Distillate

Original Glue (GG4) Distillate

by Goldsmith Extracts

Write a review
Goldsmith Extracts Concentrates Solventless Original Glue (GG4) Distillate

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Distillates use an extraction process that separates and refines molecules and contaminants to create a clean, almost clear concentrate. This process removes the valuable and volatile compounds from the plant itself, while many fats, lipids, and other compounds remain. This necessitates further refinement through a process called winterization, where ethanol is used in order to remove these undesirable compounds. In the end product distillate is a solvent free cannabis concentrate. It is fully activated which means it can also be used orally or as a topical. Our syringes contain no rubber or silicone oil that could contaminate our medicine .

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Goldsmith Extracts Logo
Goldsmith Extracts strives to produce the most clean and potent concentrates. Multiple award winning extracts Goldsmith Extracts specializes in fast and convenient processing at competitive prices for state licensed medical companies. We make processing your product a priority. The utmost care is taken to not only maintain the terpene profiles, but also produce the highest yield possible. Every step in the manufacturing process is carefully followed to ensure the cleanest and most flavorful product. 1st place Distillate #Arizonaproject 2016 2nd place Indica (Dutch Treat) #TheErrlcup 2016 1st place Indica (Zkittlez) #710cup 2017 2nd place Sativa (Chemdawg) #710cup 2017 1st place Indica (Pink Panties) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Hybrid (Blueberry Muffins) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Sativa (Harlequin) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Distillate (Mango Kush) #710DegreeCup #TheErrlcup 2018