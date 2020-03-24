Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Goldsmith by Goldsmith Extracts
on March 24th, 2020
Shatter was going bad when I got it. Tasted horrible. Don’t buy this stuff. Couldn’t even get a refund.
on December 12th, 2019
Definitely glad I tried goldsmith extracts. They do a great job with their batters and they are priced awesome. Must try
on October 25th, 2019
Definitely the BEST Concentrate out there! PHO Batters & Crumble 👌 my TOPS cactus breath, StarLord x Napali pink & Superglue x Bubblegum Chem 🥰 The Dopest Dope Ever SMOKED!! 🌬💨 definitely worth the price!