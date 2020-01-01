 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hindu Kush PHO Sugar Wax 1g

by Goldsmith Extracts

Goldsmith Extracts Concentrates Solvent Hindu Kush PHO Sugar Wax 1g

About this product

Hindu Kush PHO Sugar Wax 1g by Goldsmith Extracts

About this strain

Hindu Kush

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

About this brand

Goldsmith Extracts Logo
Goldsmith Extracts strives to produce the most clean and potent concentrates. Multiple award winning extracts Goldsmith Extracts specializes in fast and convenient processing at competitive prices for state licensed medical companies. We make processing your product a priority. The utmost care is taken to not only maintain the terpene profiles, but also produce the highest yield possible. Every step in the manufacturing process is carefully followed to ensure the cleanest and most flavorful product. 1st place Distillate #Arizonaproject 2016 2nd place Indica (Dutch Treat) #TheErrlcup 2016 1st place Indica (Zkittlez) #710cup 2017 2nd place Sativa (Chemdawg) #710cup 2017 1st place Indica (Pink Panties) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Hybrid (Blueberry Muffins) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Sativa (Harlequin) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Distillate (Mango Kush) #710DegreeCup #TheErrlcup 2018