Honey Bananas Cartridge 0.5g
by Goldsmith ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Honey Bananas Cartridge 0.5g by Goldsmith Extracts
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Honey Bananas
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Honey Bananas from Elemental Seeds is a heavy-handed hybrid strain bred from Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. This cannabis strain earns its name with a resinous coat as sticky as honey and an unmistakable banana aroma. She tends to provide weighty full-body effects coupled with an invigorating buzz of cerebral euphoria.