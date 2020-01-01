Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Jedi Kush PHO Badder 1g by Goldsmith Extracts
Be the first to review this product.
Cali Connection’s Jedi Kush brings together the forces of Death Star and SFV OG Kush, an indica alliance that will awaken both mind and body. Jedi Kush’s timid aroma isn’t fully realized until a bud is cracked open, releasing a complex fusion of sour skunk and tangy diesel. Dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, a sensation that builds over time into bolting cerebral energy. This lethargy-free strain is a great way for patients to get a powerful dose of cannabinoids during the day while treating ailments like pain, PTSD, depression, stress, headaches, and appetite loss. Jedi plants show resilience in outdoor gardens but also thrive indoors with a flowering time of 8 to 9 weeks.