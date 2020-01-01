 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

MAC 1 Batter 1g

by Goldsmith Extracts

Goldsmith Extracts Concentrates Solvent MAC 1 Batter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Mac 1

Mac 1
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known as the Capulator’s Cut, Mac 1 is a popular strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Growers of Mac 1 have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of the flower. Buds are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes, giving this bud a beautiful bag appeal. This strain comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile. 

 

About this brand

Goldsmith Extracts strives to produce the most clean and potent concentrates. Multiple award winning extracts Goldsmith Extracts specializes in fast and convenient processing at competitive prices for state licensed medical companies. We make processing your product a priority. The utmost care is taken to not only maintain the terpene profiles, but also produce the highest yield possible. Every step in the manufacturing process is carefully followed to ensure the cleanest and most flavorful product. 1st place Distillate #Arizonaproject 2016 2nd place Indica (Dutch Treat) #TheErrlcup 2016 1st place Indica (Zkittlez) #710cup 2017 2nd place Sativa (Chemdawg) #710cup 2017 1st place Indica (Pink Panties) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Hybrid (Blueberry Muffins) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Sativa (Harlequin) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Distillate (Mango Kush) #710DegreeCup #TheErrlcup 2018