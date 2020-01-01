Pink Panties Cartridge
by Goldsmith ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Pink Panties Cartridge by Goldsmith Extracts
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Pink Panties
Pink Panties is a cross of Burmese Kush and a Florida Kush backcross. It expresses dense, medium-sized buds that reek of tart and tangy citrus alongside a strong floral bouquet. This strain delivers a smooth smoking experience that is citrus-forward, but lightly herbal on the exhale. Consumers can find value in Pink Panties’ potent but functional sedation, which may help abate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD.