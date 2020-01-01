 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Purple Punch Applesauce 1g

by Goldsmith Extracts

About this product

About this strain

Purple Punch

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

About this brand

Goldsmith Extracts strives to produce the most clean and potent concentrates. Multiple award winning extracts Goldsmith Extracts specializes in fast and convenient processing at competitive prices for state licensed medical companies. We make processing your product a priority. The utmost care is taken to not only maintain the terpene profiles, but also produce the highest yield possible. Every step in the manufacturing process is carefully followed to ensure the cleanest and most flavorful product. 1st place Distillate #Arizonaproject 2016 2nd place Indica (Dutch Treat) #TheErrlcup 2016 1st place Indica (Zkittlez) #710cup 2017 2nd place Sativa (Chemdawg) #710cup 2017 1st place Indica (Pink Panties) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Hybrid (Blueberry Muffins) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Sativa (Harlequin) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Distillate (Mango Kush) #710DegreeCup #TheErrlcup 2018