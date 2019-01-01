Skunk #1 Distillate
About this product
Distillates use an extraction process that separates and refines molecules and contaminants to create a clean, almost clear concentrate. This process removes the valuable and volatile compounds from the plant itself, while many fats, lipids, and other compounds remain. This necessitates further refinement through a process called winterization, where ethanol is used in order to remove these undesirable compounds. In the end product distillate is a solvent free cannabis concentrate. It is fully activated which means it can also be used orally or as a topical. Our syringes contain no rubber or silicone oil that could contaminate our medicine .
About this strain
Skunk No. 1
Skunk #1 is a hybrid strain that has influenced cannabis on a global scale, parenting a horde of Skunk crosses since it first bloomed in the late 1970s. Sacred Seed Co. originally bred Skunk #1 using diverse genetics from around the world; Afghani, Acapulco Gold, and Colombian Gold varieties converged through an intricate selective breeding process that spanned several generations, and finally the genetic cornerstone of countless cannabis hybrids was born.
The original Skunk #1 gave rise to several variations that were later harvested in the gardens of Sensi Seeds, Dutch Passion, Flying Dutchmen, Nirvana Seeds, and Royal Queen Seeds. As its name suggests, Skunk #1 buds radiate with an aromatic blend of sour skunkiness and subtle earthy notes. This hybrid offers elevated creativity through its high-energy buzz, while stress and appetite loss melt away with Skunk #1’s potency.