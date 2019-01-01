 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Super Silver Haze Concentrate

Super Silver Haze Concentrate

by Goldsmith Extracts

Write a review
Goldsmith Extracts Concentrates Solvent Super Silver Haze Concentrate

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

THC: CBD: TOTAL CANNABINOIDS: Line: Gold Propane Honey Oil Line (Sugar leaf run) Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. It also won awards at the High TimesHarvest Festival. By crossing the genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze, we are left with a beautiful, sticky sativa blend that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Super Silver Haze

Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

About this brand

Goldsmith Extracts Logo
Goldsmith Extracts strives to produce the most clean and potent concentrates. Multiple award winning extracts Goldsmith Extracts specializes in fast and convenient processing at competitive prices for state licensed medical companies. We make processing your product a priority. The utmost care is taken to not only maintain the terpene profiles, but also produce the highest yield possible. Every step in the manufacturing process is carefully followed to ensure the cleanest and most flavorful product. 1st place Distillate #Arizonaproject 2016 2nd place Indica (Dutch Treat) #TheErrlcup 2016 1st place Indica (Zkittlez) #710cup 2017 2nd place Sativa (Chemdawg) #710cup 2017 1st place Indica (Pink Panties) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Hybrid (Blueberry Muffins) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Sativa (Harlequin) #TheErrlcup 2018 1st place Distillate (Mango Kush) #710DegreeCup #TheErrlcup 2018