Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Crockett Farms and DNA Genetics, Crockett’s Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of an old Haze and The Ranger. The flavor and smell of Crockett’s Haze holds onto the traditional incense flavor of Haze with slight citrus and tropical notes. Expect energizing effects that pair well with music and hikes.