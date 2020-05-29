 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Crockett's Haze Pre-Rolls 4g 8-pack

by Good Brands

Good Brands Cannabis Pre-rolls Crockett's Haze Pre-Rolls 4g 8-pack

About this strain

Crockett’s Haze

Crockett’s Haze

Bred by Crockett Farms and DNA Genetics, Crockett’s Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of an old Haze and The Ranger. The flavor and smell of Crockett’s Haze holds onto the traditional incense flavor of Haze with slight citrus and tropical notes. Expect energizing effects that pair well with music and hikes.

 

