 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. 707 Truthband

707 Truthband

by Good Chemistry

Write a review
Good Chemistry Cannabis Flower 707 Truthband

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

707 Truthband by Good Chemistry

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

707 Truthband

707 Truthband

Crossing two carefully selected True OG phenotypes, 707 Truthband was developed by Emerald Mountain Seeds. Buds grow dense and heavy on strong stalks with beautiful red and purple hues. Aromas have notes of spiced fruit, lemon, oil, and pine, and its long-lasting high is both cerebral and physical. 

About this brand

Good Chemistry Logo