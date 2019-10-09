Lanemeyer03
on October 9th, 2019
Great taste and smell (orange/citrus obviously). Reminds me a lot of Lemon Skunk. It's rather chill for a sativa tho. All in all, pretty good flower.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
