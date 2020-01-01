 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Restorative Face Mask

by Good Crops

It's time to unwind. You deserve it! Do it right with our Restorative CBD Clay Mask. Hand crafted with a blend of chamomile & lavender to soften and hydrate the skin, leaving a youthful glow. By soothing, cleansing, & moisturizing, this mask is formulated to improve your skins tone & texture. The skin-perfecting secret lies in our unique blend of purifying French Red Clay, trans-formative natural roots, & restorative flowers. : : KEY BENEFITS : -Reduces Scars and Discolorations : -Restores Skin's Tone and Texture Reduces : -Redness and Inflammation : -Prevents Wrinkles and Fine Lines : : DIRECTIONS : In a bowl, mix a spoonful of powder with a few drops of liquid* to activate mask. Apply to face and allow 10-15 minutes for mask to dry, then rinse with warm water. *In addition to water, try activating mask with tea, rosewater, yogurt, honey, apple cider vinegar... For the best results, we recommend masking every 2-6 days, depending on your skin type. : : Ingredients: CBD isolate, Bentonite Clay, Rose-hip Powder, Red French Clay, Rose Powder, Burdock Root, Marshmallow Root, Colloidal Oats, Chamomile Powder,Lavender,Vanilla Bean.

Good Crops is a Family-Owned company based out of Antlers, Oklahoma. At Good Crops our mission is to provide high quality healing. We aim to use our combined experience, passion, and knowledge to bring to the industry's medicinal market some of the purest and the most consistent marijuana and marijuana infused products the market has to offer today. Good Crops is vertically licensed to create a full range of cannabis goods, including Flower, Extracts, Topicals, Aromatherapy, Bath Bombs, Skin Care and CBD infused products.