Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
It's time to unwind. You deserve it! Do it right with our Restorative CBD Clay Mask. Hand crafted with a blend of chamomile & lavender to soften and hydrate the skin, leaving a youthful glow. By soothing, cleansing, & moisturizing, this mask is formulated to improve your skins tone & texture. The skin-perfecting secret lies in our unique blend of purifying French Red Clay, trans-formative natural roots, & restorative flowers. : : KEY BENEFITS : -Reduces Scars and Discolorations : -Restores Skin's Tone and Texture Reduces : -Redness and Inflammation : -Prevents Wrinkles and Fine Lines : : DIRECTIONS : In a bowl, mix a spoonful of powder with a few drops of liquid* to activate mask. Apply to face and allow 10-15 minutes for mask to dry, then rinse with warm water. *In addition to water, try activating mask with tea, rosewater, yogurt, honey, apple cider vinegar... For the best results, we recommend masking every 2-6 days, depending on your skin type. : : Ingredients: CBD isolate, Bentonite Clay, Rose-hip Powder, Red French Clay, Rose Powder, Burdock Root, Marshmallow Root, Colloidal Oats, Chamomile Powder,Lavender,Vanilla Bean.
Be the first to review this product.