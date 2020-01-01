 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Detoxing Face Mask

by Good Crops

CBD Detoxing Face Mask

Exquisitely handcrafted to detox, tone, and gently exfoliate your skin. Our Detoxing CBD Clay Mask combines the detoxing powers of Charcoal and Bentonite Clay with the repairing and invigorating benefits of Coconut Milk. With every application, your skin will be left feeling refreshed and looking luminous. Get ready to have your senses awakened. : : KEY BENEFITS : -Draws out Bacteria, Toxins, and Dirt : -Acne and Blackhead Fighting Ingredients : -Repairs Skin Cells & Promotes Healthy Cell Growth : -Reduces Pore Size : : DIRECTIONS : In a bowl, mix a spoonful of powder with a few drops of liquid* to activate mask. Apply to face and allow 10-15 minutes for mask to dry, then rinse with warm water. : *In addition to water, try activating mask with tea, rosewater, yogurt, honey, apple cider vinegar... : For the best results, we recommend masking every 2-6 days, depending on your skin type. : : Ingredients: CBD isolate, Bentonite Clay, Activated Charcoal, Cocoa Powder, Coconut Milk, Cinnamon Powder, Marshmallow Root, Raw Colloidal Oats, Ginger Root.

Good Crops is a Family-Owned company based out of Antlers, Oklahoma. At Good Crops our mission is to provide high quality healing. We aim to use our combined experience, passion, and knowledge to bring to the industry's medicinal market some of the purest and the most consistent marijuana and marijuana infused products the market has to offer today. Good Crops is vertically licensed to create a full range of cannabis goods, including Flower, Extracts, Topicals, Aromatherapy, Bath Bombs, Skin Care and CBD infused products.