Cayenne pepper has been a part of Native American medicine for at least 9,000 years. Many of the health benefits of cayenne pepper are attributed to the ingredient capsaicin. The pepper contains vitamin C, vitamin B6, vitamin E, potassium, manganese, and flavonoids. Our cayenne infused line of Topicals do wonders for muscle soreness, body stiffness, relieves itching, dull skin, congestion, headaches, cramps, helps improve psoriasis, rheumatism, sores, wounds, lumbago or lower back discomfort and can even be used to treat snake bites. All of our methods used help produce ALL NATURAL salves, balms, roll on oils, massage bars and bath bombs. The recipe used for this line was carefully crafted using both solar & cold infusion methods. We infused Sweet Almond Oil with ORGANIC Cayenne Pepper for a 30 day solar infusion following a 30 day cold infusion, for a total of 60 days. With the methods used there is no need to add harmful preservatives.