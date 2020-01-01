 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Good Crops

About this product

Cayenne pepper has been a part of Native American medicine for at least 9,000 years. Many of the health benefits of cayenne pepper are attributed to the ingredient capsaicin. The pepper contains vitamin C, vitamin B6, vitamin E, potassium, manganese, and flavonoids. Our cayenne infused line of Topicals do wonders for muscle soreness, body stiffness, relieves itching, dull skin, congestion, headaches, cramps, helps improve psoriasis, rheumatism, sores, wounds, lumbago or lower back discomfort and can even be used to treat snake bites. All of our methods used help produce ALL NATURAL salves, balms, roll on oils, massage bars and bath bombs. The recipe used for this line was carefully crafted using both solar & cold infusion methods. We infused Sweet Almond Oil with ORGANIC Cayenne Pepper for a 30 day solar infusion following a 30 day cold infusion, for a total of 60 days. With the methods used there is no need to add harmful preservatives.

About this brand

Good Crops is a Family-Owned company based out of Antlers, Oklahoma. At Good Crops our mission is to provide high quality healing. We aim to use our combined experience, passion, and knowledge to bring to the industry's medicinal market some of the purest and the most consistent marijuana and marijuana infused products the market has to offer today. Good Crops is vertically licensed to create a full range of cannabis goods, including Flower, Extracts, Topicals, Aromatherapy, Bath Bombs, Skin Care and CBD infused products.