Sour Grapes

by Good Crops

About this product

Created through crossing the classic Sour Diesel X Grape Ape strains. Like its name suggests, this bud has a delicious mouth-watering flavor of sweet yet sour grapes. The aroma adds a hint of earth and spicy pungency to the zesty grape flavor, bringing in a rich sense that anchors the heavy sour overtone.

About this brand

At Good Crops our mission is to provide our patients with, high quality, clean, herbal non toxic healing. We aim to maintain affordability and to utilize a decades worth of extensive experience, passion, and knowledge to bring to the you and your patient's some of the purest and the most consistent medical marijuana Oklahoma has to offer today.