 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Black Jack Pre-Roll

Black Jack Pre-Roll

by Good Earth Cannabis

Write a review
Good Earth Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Black Jack Pre-Roll

About this product

Black Jack Pre-Roll by Good Earth Cannabis

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Black Jack

Black Jack
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.

About this brand

Good Earth Cannabis Logo
Sativas are known to provide a feeling of wellness and ease of mind, which makes them the perfect candidate for social situations. The high from Sativa strains may also be described as activating, energizing, and well-suited for daytime use. Others may find that Sativas promote deep thought and the unleashing of creativity.