Critical Kush

by Good Earth Cannabis

Good Earth Cannabis Cannabis Flower Critical Kush

About this product

Critical Kush by Good Earth Cannabis

About this strain

Critical Kush

Critical Kush
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Critical Kush from Barney’s Farm is a mostly indica strain that blends together two famed cannabis staples, Critical Mass and OG Kush. Aromatic notes of earthiness and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a staggeringly high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Growers cultivating this strain indoors will wait 50 to 60 days for Critical Kush to complete its flowering cycle.

About this brand

Good Earth Cannabis Logo
