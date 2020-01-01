About this product
An Indica hybrid cross of Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies Thin Mint cut
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Good Earth Cannabis
Sativas are known to provide a feeling of wellness and ease of mind, which makes them the perfect candidate for social situations. The high from Sativa strains may also be described as activating, energizing, and well-suited for daytime use. Others may find that Sativas promote deep thought and the unleashing of creativity.