Hybrid

Chem Cookies

by Good Flower

Good Flower Cannabis Flower Chem Cookies

About this product

About this brand

Good Flower Logo

About this strain

Chem Cookies

Chem Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Chem Cookies is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog #4 and GSC. Chem Cookies is cereberal and provides a euphoric high that will send your entire body into relaxation mode. Because this strain can make you feel extremely stoned, Chem cookies is ideal for experienced consumers with a high tolernace for THC. Chem Cookies has rich fuel flavors with notes of coffee and sweet plums. Growers say Chem Cookies produces beautiful and tightly packed buds with lime green and purple accents.

