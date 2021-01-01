 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Death Star
Indica

Death Star

by Good Flower

Death Star

Death Star

Death Star
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Death Star, also known as "Deathstar," is a popular indica marijuana strain bred from a potent cross of Sensi Star and Sour Diesel. Death Star offers skunky sweet jet fuel aromas that are pungent and fill up your nostrils. This strain may not have the ability to destroy planets, but it does have quit a powerful buzz. The effects of Death Star can be slow to arrive, but once they do, this strain will take away all of your worries and replace them with a state of relaxed euphoria. Death Star is ideal for daytime of nighttime use. This strain was originally bred in Ohio, but now has friends throughout the galaxy.

