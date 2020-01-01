 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Samoa Kush

by Good Flower

Bred by The Bank Cannabis Genetics, Samoa Kush is an indica-dominant cross of Platinum GSC and Bubba Kush. The strain offers a sweet and minty terpene profile that is thick and comes with an intoxicating high. Samoa Kush is a quality heavy-hitter and worth a try for anyone looking for a tasty evening treat.

