Good Green - Indica Popcorn

by Good Green

Good Green Cannabis Flower Good Green - Indica Popcorn

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Good Green offers popcorn buds at a great value with our unique three eighths sizing in a variety of Indica strains. Enjoy a quality smoking experience while supporting a Good cause. Good Green is a movement bringing cannabis, responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.

About this brand

Good Green is about a desire to fight back against the War on Drugs and its devastating impact on Black and Brown communities in the U.S. The issue is complex. But how we begin to change it—together—does not have to be. We have the green. You have the power to make a responsible choice. Good Green fuels impact investments in nonprofits supporting underserved communities by creating opportunity and change in three key areas: education, employment, and expungement.

