 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Good Green - Indica Small Flower

Good Green - Indica Small Flower

by Good Green

Write a review
Good Green Cannabis Flower Good Green - Indica Small Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Good Green offers a high value with 1/4oz of small flower across a variety of Indica strains to fuel our mission. Fight the Good fight. Good Green is a movement bringing responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, sustained progress against the War on Drugs in Black and Brown communities.

About this brand

Good Green Logo
Good Green is about a desire to fight back against the War on Drugs and its devastating impact on Black and Brown communities in the U.S. The issue is complex. But how we begin to change it—together—does not have to be. We have the green. You have the power to make a responsible choice. Good Green fuels impact investments in nonprofits supporting underserved communities by creating opportunity and change in three key areas: education, employment, and expungement.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review