Brunch Orange Gummy 100mg 10-pack

by Good News

Brunch Orange Gummy 100mg 10-pack

About this product

Chew & swallow, good times follow. Our gummies are consistently dosed, convenient, and always super discreet. No matter what the occasion, Good News gummies were created to help elevate it.* BRUNCH like a boss’ boss’ boss. Get the crew “together,” order everything and weekend in style. *Individual results may vary 10 pack, 100mg THC 1.1oz (30g) 10mg THC per serving (per gummy)

About this brand

Good News is cannabis for great moments with friends. Visit your dispensary for shorties, vapes and gummies designed with indica, hybrid or sativa strains for different social mindsets.