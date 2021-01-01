Day Off Peach Gummies with CBD
by Good News
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Chew & swallow, good times follow. Our gummies are consistently dosed, convenient, and always super discreet. No matter what the occasion, Good News gummies were created to help elevate it.* Put your world on pause with DAY OFF. 10 pack, 100mg CBD, 100mg THC 1.1oz (30g) 10mg CBD, 10mg THC per serving (per gummy) *Individual results may vary.
Good News
Good News is cannabis for great moments with friends. Visit your dispensary for shorties, vapes and gummies designed with indica, hybrid or sativa strains for different social mindsets.
