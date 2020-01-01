About this product

Chew & swallow, good times follow. Our gummies are consistently dosed, convenient, and always super discreet. No matter what the occasion, Good News gummies were created to help elevate it.* Find your FRIYAY, any day. With the right friends, any day can be Friyay. Seize the yay. *Individual results may vary 10 pack, 100mg THC 1.1oz (30g) 10mg THC per serving (per gummy)