 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Me Time Preroll Shorties 3.5g 7-pack

Me Time Preroll Shorties 3.5g 7-pack

by Good News

Write a review
Good News Cannabis Pre-rolls Me Time Preroll Shorties 3.5g 7-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Pre-rolled so you can get rolling. Good News shorties are pre-rolled for convenience. At 0.5g each, they’re small enough for a quick solo sesh before dinner and big enough to share with friends before a concert. Get some ME TIME, you’ve earned it. Sometimes, you just want to keep things low-key. That’s Me Time. 7 pre-rolls/ pack 0.5g / pre-roll 3.5 g / pack

About this brand

Good News Logo
Good News is cannabis for great moments with friends. Visit your dispensary for shorties, vapes and gummies designed with indica, hybrid or sativa strains for different social mindsets.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review