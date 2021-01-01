Me Time Preroll Shorties 3.5g 7-pack
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Pre-rolled so you can get rolling. Good News shorties are pre-rolled for convenience. At 0.5g each, they’re small enough for a quick solo sesh before dinner and big enough to share with friends before a concert. Get some ME TIME, you’ve earned it. Sometimes, you just want to keep things low-key. That’s Me Time. 7 pre-rolls/ pack 0.5g / pre-roll 3.5 g / pack
About this brand
Good News
Good News is cannabis for great moments with friends. Visit your dispensary for shorties, vapes and gummies designed with indica, hybrid or sativa strains for different social mindsets.
